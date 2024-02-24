Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.18. 2,462,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.10 and a 200 day moving average of $277.71. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.