Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $62,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $289.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.