American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect American Software to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 231.6%.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $391.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

