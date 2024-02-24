American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $24,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

