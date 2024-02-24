American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.05

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 609747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

