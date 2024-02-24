AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

