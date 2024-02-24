Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,768,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,031 shares.The stock last traded at $27.93 and had previously closed at $27.70.

AMAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley downgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

