Altus Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$50.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,667.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.89. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.60.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AIF. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.35.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

