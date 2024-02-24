Altus Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$50.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,667.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.89. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.60.
In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
