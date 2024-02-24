Altus Group Limited (AIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group stock opened at C$50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$35.29 and a 1-year high of C$61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,667.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.89.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. Eight Capital lowered shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.