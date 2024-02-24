Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.33

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 107482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

ALPN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,182 shares of company stock worth $6,162,851. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

