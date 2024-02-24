Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $235.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.79.

Shares of ALNY opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day moving average is $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 81,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,528.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,708,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

