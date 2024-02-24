Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $121.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

