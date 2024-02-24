Algert Global LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 161,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $24,181,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 840,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after buying an additional 658,783 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

