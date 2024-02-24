Algert Global LLC Sells 24,900 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 871,738 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,445,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,647,000 after acquiring an additional 866,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.