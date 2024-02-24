Algert Global LLC Sells 12,138 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wingstop worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 151,031 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.84.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.4 %

Wingstop stock opened at $338.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.63 and a 200 day moving average of $221.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $343.29.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

