Algert Global LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $94,254.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $94,254.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

