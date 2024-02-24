Algert Global LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.19% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $65.71.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.