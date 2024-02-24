Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 108.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,347 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Calix worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 205.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $34.50 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

