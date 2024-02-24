Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 62,050 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

