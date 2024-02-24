Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Akoustis Technologies worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 266,591 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,713 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akoustis Technologies

In related news, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at $107,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akoustis Technologies news, CFO Kenneth Boller acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy acquired 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 843,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,313. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akoustis Technologies

About Akoustis Technologies

(Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.