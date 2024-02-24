Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) CEO John L. Plueger Sells 28,515 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Air Lease stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

Air Lease last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

