Air Canada (TSE:AC) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.19.

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

