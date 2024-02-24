Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,071,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,618,000 after buying an additional 243,467 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

