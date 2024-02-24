AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after buying an additional 394,717 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AerCap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

