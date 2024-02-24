AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Trading Up 0.3 %

ACM opened at $89.52 on Monday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $128,990,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.