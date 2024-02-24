Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 7.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.94 and last traded at $176.93. 13,131,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 78,873,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,785,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.