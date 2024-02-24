Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

