Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $176.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,207,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,212,816. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

