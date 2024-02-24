AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Head to Head Review

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GAN and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 2 0 0 2.00 AdTheorent 0 0 3 0 3.00

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.56%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

GAN has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GAN and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $141.53 million 0.48 -$197.50 million ($4.03) -0.37 AdTheorent $166.08 million 1.51 $29.34 million $0.06 47.50

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -127.37% -188.72% -28.22% AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdTheorent beats GAN on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

