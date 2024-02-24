Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,287 shares of company stock worth $39,030,729. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

