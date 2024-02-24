Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 367.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.89% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -53.33%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

