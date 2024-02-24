Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

