A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.80%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

