9,047 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

