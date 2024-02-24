650 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.24. 687,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,043. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $519.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.80.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
