63,700 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 63,700 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 4.8 %

ALTR opened at $85.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,826.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,826.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 45,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $3,331,307.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock worth $19,073,098. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

