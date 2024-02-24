5,102 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $113,715,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,783 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $50,316,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $49,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.