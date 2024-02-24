49,400 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 548,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 156,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 908,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,525,000 after buying an additional 229,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

