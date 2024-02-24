4,758 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

