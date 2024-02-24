46,995 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.