4,066 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. 199,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $37.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

