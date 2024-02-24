2,833 Shares in YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY) Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:APLY opened at $18.18 on Friday. YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

The YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

