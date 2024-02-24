188,000 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Purchased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 217,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 683,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

