17,490 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 893,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $95.89 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,578 shares of company stock valued at $29,434,234. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

