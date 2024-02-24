1,269 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $829.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $495.11 and a one year high of $961.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $884.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $16.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

