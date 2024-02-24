12,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

PLUG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. 54,728,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,686,216. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

