101,900 Shares in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Bought by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 1.08% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLBL. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 563,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,525 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BATS FLBL remained flat at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,119 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.