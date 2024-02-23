Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.34.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $226.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day moving average is $189.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

