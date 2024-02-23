Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.30. Zoetis has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.