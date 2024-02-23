Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lowered by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.30. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

